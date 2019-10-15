PENDLETON — The Eighth Street Bridge will be closed to through vehicle traffic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, according to a press release from the Pendleton Public Works Department.
The closure will allow the bridge contractor to pave the river pathway on top of the levee as part of the levee reconstruction for the new bridge.
The NE Ellis Place bypass road will remain open for local traffic as an alternative route, along with North Main Street/Lee Street Grade, until the contractor has completed all work that may require additional bridge closures in the coming weeks.
The roughly $8.6 million project is scheduled to be completed in November.
