A section of South First Street in Hermiston will be closed during February and March as the city replaces a bridge over the canal near Southeast Crestline Drive.
The small bridge, which runs over the Maxwell Canal, is located on South First Street (Hinkle Road) south of Highland Avenue and north of Gettman and Feedville roads. According to a news release from the city, “the existing canal crossing is approaching the end of its useful life, and will be replaced with a much wider box culvert in order to accommodate continued growth along this key north-south corridor.”
Work is expected to run from early February through the end of March, and the city will release a list of closure dates after they are finalized with the contractor.
Drivers who frequently used the road to get to locations, such as the Hermiston Agricultural Research and Extension Center, will have to plan alternate routes.
“The fact that this bridge closure is going to cause some major challenges for people to navigate around really highlights how important this road section is now, and how it will continue to grow in importance in the future,” assistant city manager Mark Morgan said in a statement. “Due to the canal and railroad crossings in this area, there simply aren’t any easy detours, which is why as our community continues to grow to the south, we need to work hard to develop additional street routes through this area.”
