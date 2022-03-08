HERMISTON — On the afternoon of March 1, a middle school teacher and a handful of students busied themselves with the production of a TV broadcast.
They set up lights, turned on a teleprompter and took to their spots. When everyone, and everything, was ready, a young producer cued her anchors, and they began presenting the news.
“Good morning, Bullpups,” one student anchors announced.
Thus, Armand Larive Television, the student-created program of Armand Larive Middle School. Hermiston, started another show.
ALTV produces and broadcasts morning student announcements, which it transmits to all of the school’s students in their classrooms. On occasion, ALTV livestreams Bullpup sporting events. The students also create a monthly storytelling show in which they interview interesting people and present these interviews in in-depth stories.
“You can call it a middle-school version of ’60 Minutes,’” Rob Doherty, Armand broadcasting advisor and teacher, said of the storytelling programs.
Recently, ALTV did more than present the news; it became the news. The Student Television Network Convention awarded ALTV with second place in the Broadcast Excellence competition for a Christmas program.
The episode included stories on Christmas spirit, women in science and foster parents who are making a difference.
“This is a big deal,” Doherty said of the placing.
ALTV’s history began in 1997, starting as a school club that created weekly announcements for students. It has undergone changes since, growing in recent years. Doherty has been the broadcasting advisor and teacher for the past two years, and he said the second-place victory was the highest placing ever for ALTV. He said he has more 150 students a day involved in the program. These students rotate in and out to study and practice journalism, the advisor said.
In addition to adding students, ALTV has accumulated technology. Doherty said in 2012, ALTV only had one camera. Now, it has 12, as well as additional other equipment — microphones and a formal setup for our show.
The shows, dating to 2012, are available to watch on the ALTV website, altv.us.
Doherty expressed pride in his students, who not only created an award-winning product; they did it on their own.
“I didn’t help the students put that show together,” Doherty said of the particular program that won second place. “They did it entirely by themselves.”
He added their achievement was made even better because of the strength of the competition. ALTV’s contest entry placed second to a larger California school with greater resources.
Six students, a mix of sixth through eighth graders, discussed their work, the award and their feelings following their recent accomplishment.
One of the broadcasters present was Aspyn Inners, 12. An anchor on the program, she said she has strong feelings for broadcasting. She first got involved because of a friend who also was in it. She started taking the classes, he said, and then“fell in love” with the program and the field.
Now, she said, her work is about more than an opportunity to spend time with friends and is more meaningful than winning awards.
“I think (journalism) is about telling a story and putting it in front of people for them to see,” she said.
She added she feels a great responsibility to do this work and make sure she is telling stories truthfully.
The friend who introduced her to the class was Sofia Rodriguez, also 12. She anchored the Christmas program with Aspyn. Sofia said, though, that anchoring is not a full-time job for anyone. Students, she said, rotate through several different positions, which teaches them about different aspects of creating a show.
She did admit to having a favorite position.
“I love anchoring,” she said.
She stated she would like to be an anchor as a career. It was especially exciting for her that ALTV won an award for a program, she said, because she helped anchor it.
“I was super stoked about it,” Sofia said the victory.
Sharing her classmates’ excitement for journalism, Matea Sepulveda, 14, spoke of the stories she has been able to create with ALTV.
“I’ve done a ton of stories about important topics, like lockdowns and wearing masks at school and how people feel about it,” she said.
She added that ALTV is a “really fun place to be” and that she is very fond of her teacher and classmates.
Juliette Goyer Rondon, 12, also said she is enjoying herself and learning a great deal.
“I’ve learned how to take good shots, lighting, volume and stuff like that,” she said.
The technical part of the job is gratifying, she said, but her focus remains on telling important stories. She said she likes to find important topics and spread awareness of them to others.
Jaideny Orozco, 11, expressed her own feelings about what she has learned.
“I’ve learned a lot — like how we should respect other people, but also how to shoot videos and edit on other software apps.”
Jaideny, a relative newcomer to the ALTV, said she is enjoying the company of older classmates. Naima Velasco, 14, for instance, has been in the broadcasting program for more than three years.
Naima said her work has changed during the past few years. Her school was closed for much of the pandemic, so she had to be more independent. She filmed with a small Chromebook, which she used also for editing.
“It was a complex process,” she said.
She added the whole world became more complex during the past few years, and this is one reason she finds journalism exciting.
“Personally, I like to focus on stories outside of school,” she said. “I get to thinking about what we haven’t heard of yet, what is going on and what people want to hear about in our community.”
