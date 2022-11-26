MISSION — Melinda Broncheau and Jiselle Halfmoon have joined the staff of Cayuse Native Solutions as the company continues to grow and offer services and products to tribes, tribal entities, and Native owned small businesses.
Broncheau, as the digital navigator, will lead a three-year program to boost digital skills and technology access in the Umatilla Indian Reservation community. She brings to the role nearly 20 years of experience in the information technology field as a technician, project manager, trainer, and IT help desk supervisor. She also had community facing roles including as a screener for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation during the pandemic. She owns a small business on the reservation: Ruby’s Indian Crafts and Supplies. Broncheau also is n enrolled CTUIR tribal citizen.
Halfmoon will be the digital marketing specialist for CNS, taking the lead in company marketing and performing project work for clients, including graphic design, website development and social media management. Halfmoon recently completed 18 months as CTUIR’s interim communications director. She was the KCUW Radio operations manager for more than 10 years and was one of the original employees of Cayuse Technologies when it started in 2007 where she was a software engineer, tester and website administrator. She also has done freelance work in graphics design. Halfmoon is an enrolled CTUIR tribal citizen.
The Digital Inclusion program that Broncheau will lead is the result of a $380,369 funding award from the National Digital Inclusion Alliance to advance the Umatilla Indian Reservation toward digital equity and inclusion. According to the NDIA: “Digital navigators are trusted guides who assist community members in internet adoption and the use of computing devices. Digital navigation services include ongoing one-on-one assistance with affordable internet access, device acquisition, technical skills, and application support.”
A story announcing the new program appeared in the October 2022 Confederated Umatilla Journal. More information is available at cayusenativesolutions.com/resources and will be shared with the community this fall. Broncheau began training with the national cadre of digital navigators in November and will start delivering digital inclusion services to the community in January 2023.
Halfmoon will help Cayuse Native Solutions expand its offering of digital marketing services to tribes, tribal entities and Native-owned businesses. CNS won several new contracts in 2022, its first year of existence, to support clients with website development, graphic design, conference apps and the new Camp Crier mobile app. She also will lead company outreach and marketing to grow the CNS presence on social media and with targeted marketing campaigns, in addition to working as part of the overall Cayuse Holdings marketing team.
The two new staff members join Debra Croswell, who leads the team, and Alanna Nanegos, who was hired in May as the tribal business development director.
“I’m excited to add these two amazing women to our team at Cayuse,” Croswell said. “They each bring tons of experience and skills that will bolster our efforts to support our Native clients.”
Cayuse Native Solutions is a subsidiary of Cayuse Holdings, which is wholly owned by the CTUIR. CNS serves tribal governments, tribal entities, and Native American owned small businesses with core services of marketing, communications, and technology services. Cayuse Holdings is an enterprise of the CTUIR and employs more than 560 people who are stationed around the United States and overseas. For more information, go to www.cayuseholdings.com.
