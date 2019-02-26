Two brothers were arrested and charged with stealing tools and attempting to resell them in the Irrigon area.
According to a release from the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, about $4,100 worth of mostly Milwaukie and DeWalt tools went missing the weekend of Feb. 15-17.
The investigation led to Devin Christensen, 28, and Dylan Christensen, 26.
Both were arrested, and have a history with law enforcement, said Undersheriff John Bowles.
Dylan, from Irrigon, was arrested first while driving his brother’s car, and some of the missing tools were recovered. He was charged with first-degree theft and theft by receiving.
Devin, from Hermiston, had tried to sell some of the tools from the same vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office, and was charged with second-degree burglary and first-degree theft.
After getting a warrant and searching the vehicle, more of the missing tools were found.
The sheriff’s office has recovered about $1,725 in missing tools.
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate any other people involved with the theft and recover the rest of the equipment.
Call 541-676-5317 with any information.
The sheriff’s office also thanked the Umatilla County Parole and Probation Office for helping with the case.
