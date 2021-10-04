HEPPNER — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested a pair of brothers Sunday, Oct. 4, on suspicion of assaulting a man.
Morrow County Sheriff Ken Matlack said deputies arrested Ryan Walton, 38, of Hillsboro, and Kurtis Walton, 35, of North Plains, for fourth-degree assault and first-degree criminal trespassing with a firearm.
The sheriff's office reported John Patterson, 70, confronted the two men Oct. 4 while they were leaving his ranch near Heppner after he heard gunshots nearby. Matlack said Patterson tried to prevent the brothers from fleeing through a gate on his property by turning the key and shutting the car off.
Matlack said it’s unclear what happened next, but there appeared to be a fight and Patterson ended up on the ground with his hat off. Patterson’s wife told police the men threw her husband over the fence and fled north on Highway 207 in a blue Chevrolet.
The sheriff's office reported Patterson has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and was having difficulty breathing after the incident. But Matlack said police did not notice any serious injuries to Patterson.
Later that day, law enforcement found a car at Anson Wright Park in Morrow County that matched the description from Patterson’s wife. Deputies found the brothers in a nearby travel trailer, and they acknowledged the incident but claimed they didn’t shoot anything on the property, Matlack said.
The sheriff's office found a gun in the back of the car, and Matlack said deputies determined someone shot through the side mirror, which he said is common when people are hunting from their car. At the same time, law enforcement located a deer that had been shot on the property.
Police arrested and booked the brothers into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, that day. The brothers’ preliminary bail was $15,000, but they posted bail within two hours of booking, according to the Umatilla County Jail Commander Thoren Hearn.
Matlack said the case nlw goes to the Morrow County District Attorney's Office.
