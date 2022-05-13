SALEM — Gov. Kate Brown submitted a list of state board and commission appointments to the Oregon Senate for confirmation and one resident each from Umatilla and Morrow counties is up for consideration.
Amy Ashton-Williams of Pendleton, the executive director of Oregon Washington Health Network, is up for an appointment to the State Board of Licensed Social Workers. She would serve a four-year term starting July 1 and ending June 30, 2026.
“I am committed to ensuring that all boards and commissions represent the growing racial, gender and age diversity of our state," Brown said in a press release. "State board and commission members bring a diverse set of life experiences and backgrounds to address the wide range of ongoing issues facing Oregon. I appreciate the willingness of all these nominees to help us build a safer, stronger, just and equitable Oregon for all."
Brown also reappointed Debbie Radie of Irrigon, the vice president of operations for Boardman Foods Inc., to a three-year term on the Workforce and Talent Development Board.
The Senate Committee on Rules is scheduled to consider the nominations in June.
