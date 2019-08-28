HERMISTON — At Armand Larive Middle School, the eighth-graders in science teacher Katie Corral’s class are sure to know each other's names. After all, they spent 30 minutes discussing them on Wednesday morning.
“How many of you have been in a class and felt that a teacher didn’t know your name?” Corral asked the group.
Several students raised their hands.
“It made me feel like a ghost,” one student said.
“It made me feel like I wasn’t actually there,” chimed another.
Their conversation was sparked by the CharacterStrong curriculum, which was introduced to Armand Larive this year.
The CharacterStrong website describes the program as providing curricula and training that teach character development and social emotional learning. Different versions of the program can be purchased by schools online. They range in price anywhere from $249 to $3,999.
Wednesday’s lesson was all about the importance of knowing one another’s names. Corral went around the class, naming her students one by one. Kids designed dance moves to go with their names in order to help each other remember who’s who.
"If you know someone's name, you can work with them. The point is to make people feel welcome," Corral told her class.
The in-class lessons like Wednesday's are supplemented with videos, activities, and “Character Dares,” which encourage students to break out of their comfort zones by complimenting their peers or holding doors open for people. Staff are encouraged to participate as well.
Principal Stacie Roberts said that Armand Larive introduced some of the CharacterStrong concepts toward the end of last school year.
“It wasn’t immature. There’s all kinds of things you can find for elementary, and it was great that (CharacterStrong) adhered to our secondary students,” she said.
Parts of CharacterStrong are being taught in Hermiston High School’s leadership classes as well. Roberts said Sandstone is using a similar program called Second Step.
Second Step and CharacterStrong are two of many social emotional learning — or SEL — development programs available for schools to purchase online.
According to The Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning, SEL is “the process through which children and adults understand and manage emotions, set and achieve positive goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain positive relationships, and make responsible decisions.”
And it’s something that’s been on the forefront of many administrators' minds over the past few years.
In 2018, growing emotional problems among students was the top concern for a sample of K-8 principals in the United States, according to a 10-year study released by the National Association of Elementary School Principals.
It’s something that didn’t even make the top three back in 2008, when principals expressed more worry over student assessment and institutional practices.
Also in 2018, the Aspen Institute’s National Commission on Social, Emotional and Academic Development released a research report that found that nine in 10 parents thought schools had a role in helping children develop “life skills.” The same study revealed four in five teachers who were surveyed wanted more support to address social and emotional development in classrooms.
For Roberts, the social emotional learning taking place at Armand Larive this year is part of a much bigger picture.
“In middle school, it’s a hormone explosion,” she said. “If we can help acclimate and adjust a student to everything going on in their life, that’s the ultimate goal. We found something that has fun activities, and hopefully we’re creating better people."
