PENDLETON — Charred concrete and brick walls are about the only structures intact at 342 S.W. First St., the former home of the second-hand store We Sell Stuff. The investigation into the Sunday afternoon fire that destroyed the Pendleton downtown building is on hold for a few days.
Umatilla County tax records show the building had an assessed value of $97,980 and a real market value of $204,590, and by all appearances it is a total loss. Shawn Penninger, Pendleton fire marshal and assistant fire chief, said the Oregon State Fire Marshal would handle the investigation. However, Craig Andresen, the deputy state fire marshal in Pendleton, is in Colorado for a conference on the cannabis industry and fire.
“Friday we’re supposed to get together, build a time line and look at what evidence we have,” Penninger said.
The investigation could involve talking to witnesses.
Pendleton firefighters rescued a person crawling out the window of the apartment above the store. Beth Martin identified herself on Facebook as the person who escaped the fire. She is seeking $200 in donations in a “personal emergency fundraiser,” according to her posts on Facebook. Martin did not respond to a message for comment.
Penninger said the fire department obtained the name of another person who may have been in the building, which he would not reveal at this time. While that raises the question of who was inside during the fire, Penninger insisted that does not mean anything nefarious or criminal was going on. Rather, he said, the focus is on investigating the fire as thoroughly as possible.
We Sell Stuff owner Greg Dixson said he has a night watch person and he knows Martin, who has helped out at the store. Sunday morning, he said, the night watch person told him no one else was in the building. Since then, he said, it appears Martin and someone else was there, but he doubted they had anything to do with fire. He maintains the blaze began with an electrical short in a wall, which security video captured.
Penninger said the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 29 received a report of people possibly living in the building, although Dixson insisted no one was. Pendleton police checked its calls for service for the past 90 days and found nothing for suspicious people or activity at the store.
Pendleton fire and other local agencies fought the fire for several hours. Penninger said he has yet to conduct a full analysis of the effort, but crews may have poured a couple of million gallons of water on the building.
The collapse of the roof was a major reason for the large volume of water. The roof prevented dousing any flames under it, Penninger said, so flooding the site became the option.
Pendleton fire staff Tuesday night planned to hold an “after action review,” Penninger said, “on what went well and what what didn’t go well,” but, overall, he credited crews for the impressive work of containing the blaze to the single building.
Dixson also is considering opening an online fundraising account to help cover expenses while he is out of business.
“I would love to do that if I can get somebody to help me do it,” he said.
Anyone interested can contact him at 541-969-3073.
He also said he is fighting to get out of a three-year-long contract with Brinks Home Security, but so far the company won’t let him off the hook. With bills looming and no income, he said he has few options.
“I gotta figure a way to get back into business,” he said.
