PENDLETON — The historic commercial building at 342 S.W. First St. has withstood the test of time, and apparently, a fire as well.
Pendleton Building Official Ty Woolsey sent an email to City Attorney Nancy Kerns on Sept. 30 suggesting the remaining structure after a Sept. 29 fire that gutted the building was structurally sound.
In the email, Woolsey wrote that the roof diaphragm that held up the top third of the wall collapsed, but “(m)inus a seismic event I wouldn’t expect a structural collapse of any of the building’s exterior walls.”
The structure was formerly occupied by the We Sell Stuff thrift store, and store owner Greg Dixson said an electrical short caused the late September blaze.
Besides destroying the business and collapsing the roof, the fire caused some nearby businesses to temporarily close as they dealt with smoke damage or water runoff from the fire hoses.
In an interview Monday, Woolsey said a roof support beam from the burning building collapsed and punctured the commercial building at 339 S. Main St., which houses Lavender Mercantile Co. Woolsey said the beam opened a hole where smoke could enter, but no more damage than that.
Although the building is now closed and cordoned off from the public, building owner Henry Lorenzen will have to make a decision soon on the future of the building.
Lorenzen has until Nov. 28 to submit a letter to City Manager Robb Corbett informing him on whether he plans to repair or demolish the building.
According to city law, Lorenzen has six months from the fire to begin demolition or repair on the building and a year from the fire to complete the project, although he can apply for an extension with Corbett.
In his email, Woolsey wrote that the building owner will need to apply for a permit regardless of whether he opts for repair or demolition. If he aims to restore the building, Woolsey wrote that Lorenzen would need to hire an engineer and provide construction documents before receiving a permit.
Lorenzen did not return two calls and a text message sent to his phone on Monday. His voicemail box message said it was full.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.