ATHENA — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office wants citizens to be aware of a method used to burglarize a home in Athena while the resident was there.
A woman around 7:30 Sunday morning contacted a resident on High Street and asked him to step onto his back deck to talk about church. While the victim was outside talking, according to the sheriff’s office, another individual entered the residence and burglarized the home. The woman then left on foot, and the burglary included the theft of a .40 caliber handgun.
The sheriff’s office reported the woman was white, 30-40 years old, had shoulder length brown hair and wore an orange and white shirt and jeans. After the burglary, another resident in the area reported seeing a woman matching the description get into a white Jeep Wrangler four-door with half doors and no top.
The investigation continues. In addition to residents being aware of the method of this crime, especially elderly who live alone, the sheriff’s office also asked anyone to report any suspicious activity and for anyone with additional information to call the 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651.
