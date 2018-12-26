Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two men on Sunday with outstanding felony warrants, and for theft of firearms from several people.
Officers contacted the two men, Jaime Flores Torres Jr. and Gregorio Uribe Diaz, while they were parked on the shoulder of Highway 204 outside of Weston. Torres had a suspended license and no proof of insurance, and officers found that he had outstanding felony warrants for his arrest. Diaz had outstanding felony warrants as well, and the men had several firearms in the backseat and center console of their car, a silver 1999 Honda Civic.
While on the scene, a homeowner from a residence off Highway 204 contacted deputies and said he had noticed buildings on his property had been broken into. Officers found rifles, shotguns, and pistols belonging to that homeowner inside the vehicle, as well as more firearms that were reported stolen out of Walla Walla, Washington.
Torres and Diaz were both lodged in the Umatilla County Jail, and each was charged with 10 counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, nine counts of theft in the first degree, nine counts of theft in the first degree over $1,000. Diaz was also charged with nine counts of first-degree theft for firearm recovery, and both had several other individual charges, including unlawful possession of meth, false information to law enforcement and felon in possession of a firearm.
