A Pendleton firefighter sprays the remains of a garage off Southwest Tutuilla Creek Road, Pendleton, after a weed pile fire spread to the structure Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Property owner George Ogden said while the garage was a total loss, no one was hurt and firefighters kept the blaze from spreading to nearby structures, including his home. The heat from the fire, however, warped the paneling on the house.
George Ogden, owner of a garage that caught fire Tuesday, March 22, 2022, off Southwest Tutuilla Creek Road, Pendleton, walks past a Pendleton firefighter spraying the remains of the structure. Ogden said he didn't see much sense in submitting an insurance claim because the blaze started from the weed pile he was burning.
A Pendleton firefighter sprays the remains of a garage off Southwest Tutuilla Creek Road, Pendleton, after a weed pile fire spread to the structure Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Property owner George Ogden said while the garage was a total loss, no one was hurt and firefighters kept the blaze from spreading to nearby structures, including his home. The heat from the fire, however, warped the paneling on the house.
George Ogden, owner of a garage that caught fire Tuesday, March 22, 2022, off Southwest Tutuilla Creek Road, Pendleton, walks past a Pendleton firefighter spraying the remains of the structure. Ogden said he didn't see much sense in submitting an insurance claim because the blaze started from the weed pile he was burning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.