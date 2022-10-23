PENDLETON — Burnt Cabin Trail No. 3226 on the Umatilla National Forest is reopened to the public.
Forest Service staff announced the reopening Friday, Oct. 21, in a press release.
Contractors completed the installation of a new bridge Friday, Oct. 21, approximately 6 miles up the South Fork Walla Walla Trail on the Walla Walla Ranger District, according to a press release Friday, Oct. 21, from the U.S. Forest Service.
"This project was the final repair needed on the Burnt Cabin Trail to restore access on this popular route that connects South Fork Walla Walla to Target Meadows," according to the announcement.
The Forest Service closed the bridge to the public in 2017 due to safety concerns with the bridge’s stability from rotting stringers. The flooding in 2020 caused additional damage to the bridge and damaged trails within the South Fork Walla Walla watershed. The Forest Service in 2021 removed the old Burnt Cabin Trail bridge.
The Umatilla National Forest received funding through the Great American Outdoors Act to replace the bridge and reestablish access to the area.
Following the completion of this work, the only remaining closure within the South Fork Walla Walla trail system is the segment of the South Fork Walla Walla Trail No. 3225 from Harris Park near Milton-Freewater that travels through land managed by the Bureau of Land Management to the National Forest boundary. The Forest Service is working with the BLM to identify options for repairing this segment of trail that remains damaged.
Additional GAOA projects may be implemented on the Umatilla National Forest soon and will be announced later if funding is allocated.
The funding for the Burnt Cabin Trail bridge replacement project is part of a $285 million investment on National Forests that is made possible by the newly created National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund, which the Great American Outdoors Act established in 2020.
Nationally, the funds will allow the Forest Service to implement more than 500 infrastructure improvement projects essential to the public's continued use and enjoyment of national forests lands this year.
The projects will serve as a catalyst for economic development and employment opportunities in rural communities, according to the Forest Service, and will strengthen shared stewardship of national forests and grasslands by expanding the Forest Service work with public and private partners.
Legacy Restoration Fund projects will contribute to efforts to develop more sustainable infrastructure resilient to climate change impacts. Projects may also address the Biden administration's objectives to provide improved recreational opportunities and access to underserved communities.
For more information on these projects in the Pacific Northwest Region, visit the regional GAOA website.
More information about the Umatilla National Forest is available at www.fs.usda.gov/umatilla.
