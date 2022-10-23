Burnt Cabin Trail Bridge.jpg

The U.S. Forest Service on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, announced contractors completed the installation of a new bridge that reopens the Burnt Cabin Trail on the Walla Walla Ranger District.

PENDLETON — Burnt Cabin Trail No. 3226 on the Umatilla National Forest is reopened to the public.

Forest Service staff announced the reopening Friday, Oct. 21, in a press release.

