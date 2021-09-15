PENDLETON — Though dog groomer Lesley Crosby is busy throughout the year, Round-Up week is especially hectic.
During this time, people bring their dogs into her business, Pupcakes, more often than usual. There, the dogs receive grooming, “hotel” stays and day care visits. Not that she minds it. Work is not work if you love what you do, she said.
“We are beyond slammed busy,” she said of business at the moment, even before many of the tourists descended on Pendleton for Round-Up. Her phone is ringing nonstop, and full grooming sessions are booked up until the end of October, though she can still make time these days for quick “bath-and-tidies.”
Crosby, whose childhood dream was to be a veterinarian, missed out on that wish when she decided instead to care for her sick mother. Her father left their family when Crosby was very young. When grown, she went into telecommunications work, but still felt the longing to work with animals.
Thanks in part to the support of her husband, she was able to sell handmade dog treats and handcrafted items. In 2015, she became a groomer, and her business grew from there.
In a busy day, she can do 12 full-body haircuts, 12 bath and tidies and 10 bath packages. That is 34 dogs in a single day, just for grooming. At the same time, she and her staff care for 10 boarding dogs and 14 day care dogs.
“It’s a full house,” she said. But she has help — seven full-time and four part-time workers. She will hire a couple more employees soon.
Pupcakes occupies an old veterinarian clinic, around 4,000 square feet, 15 kennels in the main kennel room, two grooming rooms, two tub rooms and four luxury suites.
The luxury suites are a home away from home, she said. They have toddler-sized beds with mattresses, comfortable bedding, TVs with DVD players, infrared fireplaces for ambiance, rugs and home décor. They also are themed. There is a dinosaur room, a princess room and a Parisian room.
She just purchased an electric tub on hydraulic lifts, and will be installing a self-serve dog wash in the near future.
“We have some big ideas, big plans,” she said. “If we can do what we have in mind, our little town could be a doggie hub for a 50-75 mile radius.”
She wants to make a member’s only doggie splash pad, pool and park with solar-powered lighting. Crosby even envisions a future when she could help with vaccinations and licensing. She also wants to build a walking track and agility courses, and she wants to expand her facility to include outdoor cabanas for dogs.
All of this planning and working leaves her with little time to sleep and eat, she said. Her days start at around 8 a.m. and she does not leave work until 8 p.m. Though she has made her life hard with work, she loves it, she said.
She said she believes her business is helping to create a better world.
“A well-groomed pet is a happy and healthy pet,” she said. And a happy and healthy pet creates a happy and healthy owner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.