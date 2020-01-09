PENDLETON — Southeast Byers Avenue resident Carolyn Pearson went before the Pendleton City Council with a simple message: Please repave the street, but don’t widen it.
Pearson spoke to the council during the public comment section of its Tuesday meeting to dissuade the city from going through with plans to widen Byers from Southeast Eighth Street to 13th Street.
At the suggestion of Mayor John Turner, Pearson said she planned to return to the city with a petition to show that there is widespread neighborhood opposition.
In July, the Pendleton Development Commission agreed to direct $1.5 million in urban renewal funding toward Byers, among other projects.
Besides fixing a road that’s fallen into disrepair, city officials want to widen the road to ease traffic on a street that leads to Washington Elementary School.
At a development commission meeting in July, Community Development Director Tim Simons said the lack of driveways on many Byers properties force many cars to park on the street, further narrowing an already narrow road and spurring some cars to park on curbs and sidewalks, damaging walkways.
Pearson disputed many of the city’s reasons for expanding the road, including the street’s parking situation.
She thought widening the road was too expensive, and suggested a different solution.
“I don’t understand why we have to widen the street when we can pave it and just put parking on one side,” she said, suggesting the city restrict on-street parking to one side of the street.
Turner said the council was also shocked at the price it took to do street projects, but encouraged her to come back with the petition.
After the public comment period ended, the council took action on multiple issues.
The council unanimously approved an ordinance that changed the zoning of a property at 2601 S.W. Hailey Ave. from tourist commercial to medium-density residential.
The council’s decision will allow Richland developer Justin Pratt to turn the old, vacant U.S. Forest Service office into a 33-unit apartment complex. Pratt plans to build the first phase of the project over the summer.
The council also unanimously approved a $69,409 bid from EnviroClean Equipment of Gresham to purchase a new closed-circuit television system.
According to a staff report, the public works department uses the system to inspect the sewer and storm drain systems, and it was last upgraded in 2004.
