Byrd Schoolhouse
Zack Rock hangs a wreath on the Byrd Schoolhouse at the Heritage Station Museum in Pendleton on Friday. The schoolhouse, originally built in 1879 near Pilot Rock, closed in 1940 before being relocated to the museum grounds in 1990.

 Staff photo by Ben Lonergan

