ATHENA — Umatilla County’s own slice of Caledonia was back in action after a one-year hiatus Saturday, July 10, for Athena’s annual Caledonian Games.
“We had a wonderful day,” said Caledonian President Sue Friese. “Everybody I talked to enjoyed being able to be out again and celebrating.”
Kilted competitors spent the early afternoon tossing cabers, sheaves, stones and hammers as a part of the athletic side of the event.
Chris Moore, of Meridian, Idaho, clutched his pitchfork as he prepared for the sheaf toss, a competition in which a 16-pound straw-filled bag is hurled over a bar. Moore competes in 8-10 sets of Scottish games across the Pacific Northwest each year.
“I’ll go with some friends or on my own,” he said. “It’s just to go and have fun.”
Moore has been competing in the games since 2014, when a friend encouraged him to try the sport, and although he said he doesn’t have any Scottish heritage, he said he enjoys the brotherhood and camaraderie of competing.
Alan Wernsing, the athletic director for the Caledonian Games, said there have been a few changes in the games since he joined in 1976. Wernsing said, back then, he and others had to track down rules for the games and construct all of the equipment necessary for competitions.
Since then, Wernsing said the popularity of the games has increased, and the internet has allowed people, in Athena and elsewhere, to better discuss rules and equipment. The hammers and other implements used for the sport are now purchased specially made from across the country as opposed to being crafted by the event.
Wernsing said he will typically attend about a dozen games a year to get ideas and help out other organizers, as well as competing in and judging competitions.
“It’s as much about going and competing as it is about being with family,” he said, “Everybody helps the other people — it’s a brotherhood and sisterhood.”
Athena’s event began as the Umatilla County Caledonian Society Picnic and Games in 1899 and has aimed to celebrate Scottish heritage and customs since its inception.
Under the shade of the trees at Athena City Park, vendors and clans gathered as Celtic music from Tri-Cities band Skweez the Weezle flowed across the grounds.
A small crowd of festivalgoers gathered near Justin Durfee as he showed off a Highland sword in the park. Durfee, a near-lifelong Athena resident, said he has been coming to the games since he was a child and enjoys donning a kilt each year.
“For me this event is a return to roots,” he said. “Something that celebrates the Scottish doesn’t show up that often.”
While Durfee has attended the games for years, he said it was not until three or four years ago that a demonstrator piqued his interest in the Highland sword.
“They were here showing off armor and weapons,” he said.
Since then, Durfee has continued to research the Scottish weapons and now brings a sword and demonstrates its use himself. Durfee said this year was a bit more of a photo op for him than past years, as people gathered to take photos with the sword and learn about its history.
“It’s been fun, he said. “It is awesome to get to meet people from all over the Northwest.”
