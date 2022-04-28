PORTLAND — A California man who was part of a methamphetamine trafficking ring in Eastern Oregon and beyond is going to federal prison.
The federal court in Portland on Wednesday, April 27, sentenced Noel Lomas Murillo, 34, to a five years in prison and another three years of supervised release.
According to the press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Oregon, the Blue Mountain Enforcement Narcotics Team, Oregon State Police and the FBI in November 2017 began a drug trafficking organization led by Murillo’s brother, Abel Lomas Murillo, 28, of Weston.
The investigation revealed that, as early as July 2017, Noel Murillo transported drugs from Vacaville, California, to Klamath Falls where a courier would deliver them to his brother. Abel Murillo also made multiple trips to Medford to pick up drugs and transport them to Morrow and Umatilla counties for distribution.
An OSP trooper in January 2018 stopped one of the Abel Murillo’s couriers, Luis Alberto Navarro, 33, of Boardman, in a vehicle near Klamath Falls en route to Umatilla County. A search of the vehicle revealed 11 concealed packages containing more than 8 kilograms of methamphetamine.
In early May 2018, as the investigation continued, Abel Murillo enlisted another courier, Noel Ponce Villegas, 28, also of Boardman, to drive meth from Medford to Boardman. Investigators surveilled Abel Murillo as he traveled from Umatilla County to a storage locker in Medford and loaded a trailer pulled by his truck.
Abel Murillo paid Villegas to drive his truck and trailer while he followed him to minimize his own risk. In the early morning hours of May 6, 2018, investigators from BENT, state police and FBI stopped Abel Murillo and Villegas near mile marker 102 on Interstate 84.
Investigators seized 42 packages of methamphetamine, 36 of which were concealed in the false bottom of a propane tank, according to the press release. The packages contained approximately 17.6 kilograms of methamphetamine. Later the same day, investigators executed a search warrant at Abel Murillo’s residence, seizing 29 firearms and body armor. Pursuant to a separate search warrant, law enforcement seized another 10 pounds of meth and five firearms in a Medford storage locker Abel Murillo had visited earlier in the weekend.
A federal grand jury in Portland on Dec. 19, 2019, returned a two-count superseding indictment charging Noel Murillo with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and distribute methamphetamine and possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge on Sept. 28, 2021.
Navarro in May 2018 pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. His sentencing is May 23.
Abel Murillo in April 2019 pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He is serving almost 20 years in federal prison for the crime.
Villegas in April 2019 pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. His received a sentence in December 2020 of time served and three years’ supervised release.
