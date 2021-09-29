PORTLAND — A California man with local ties pleaded guilty Tuesday, Sept. 28, in federal court for his role in trafficking methamphetamine for dealing in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington.
Noel Lomas Murillo, 33, of Vacaville, California, pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and distribute methamphetamine, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon.
Murillo is the brother of Abel Lomas Murillo, 28, of Weston. Abel Murillo in 2019 began serving almost 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Abel Murillo was getting the drugs from his older brother. Noel Murillo would transport the drugs to Klamath Falls or Medford for a courier to pick up and bring to Abel Murillo, who then distributed them throughout Umatilla and Morrow counties and southeastern Washington.
The Blue Mountain Enforcement Narcotics Team and Oregon State Police in late 2017 began investigating a drug trafficking organization Abel Murillo led.
The investigation revealed that as early as July 2017, Noel Murillo transported drugs from Vacaville to Klamath Falls, where a courier would deliver them to his brother. Abel Murillo also made multiple trips to Medford to pick up drugs and transport them to Morrow and Umatilla counties for distribution.
In January 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, an OSP trooper stopped one of the Murillo brothers’ couriers, Luis Alberto Navarro, 33, of Boardman, near Klamath Falls en route to Umatilla County. A search of the vehicle revealed 11 packages containing more than 8 kilograms of meth in the vehicle.
Abel Murillo in May 2018 enlisted another courier Noel Ponce Villegas, 28, also of Boardman, to drive methamphetamine from Medford to Boardman, according to the press release. Investigators had Abel Murillo under surveillance as he traveled from Umatilla County to a storage locker in Medford and loaded a trailer pulled by his truck.
“Abel Murillo paid Villegas to drive his truck and trailer while he followed him to minimize his own risk,” the press release stated.
Investigators from BENT, OSP and FBI early on May 6, 2018, stopped Abel Murillo and Villegas on Interstate 84 near Biggs.
Law enforcement during the stop seized 42 packages, most of which were concealed in a false bottom of a propane tank, that contained approximately 17.6 kilograms of meth. Later the same day, investigators seized 29 firearms and body armor from Abel’s residence and another 10 pounds of meth and five firearms from the storage locker in Medford.
Navarro in May 2018 pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. His sentencing is Feb. 1, 2022.
Abel Murillo in April 2019 pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and in September 2019 began serving almost 19 years in federal prison.
Villegas in April 2019 pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced in December 2019 to time served and three years of supervised release.
A federal grand jury in Portland in December 2019 handed up a two-count indictment charging Noel Murillo with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and distribute methamphetamine and possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Noel Murillo’s sentencing is Jan. 5, 2022, before U.S. District Court Judge Michael H. Simon.
