IRRIGON — Leo Karnowski lives in a modest home on Southeast Utah Avenue in Irrigon with his two dogs.
He said a tough housing market pushed him out of Hermiston, so he found himself in the Morrow County community. In the 2000s, he said his home was robbed and $18,000 worth of his possessions were stolen. Now, cameras outside his house watch the road.
And he’s reporting all that happens on Southeast Utah Avenue to the sheriff’s office. A recent story in the East Oregonian reported that more than 80 complaint calls were made to the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office from Southeast Utah Avenue in October, primarily from two callers, including Karnowski.
Karnowski said once he followed a car which flew down his street to Irrigon Junior/Senior High School, took the offending license plate number down and reported the car to the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office. More than 30 minutes later, an officer trespassed him from the school.
“I could care less about the (trespass),” he said. “We give the (sheriff’s office) exact times and they don’t show up then. There’s nothing they can do about it.”
One woman in a Facebook post claimed one of the two complaint callers had followed her daughter to the high school to write down her license plate number.
“I avoid that road at all costs,” said Mya Chapman, who had a friend on the street growing up.
She said she’d never gone more than 20 miles per hour on the road, which has a 25 mph speed limit, but a deputy showed up at her door one day with her license plate number, which someone on Southeast Utah Avenue had reportedly written down.
Karnowski said he dreams of peace and quiet, and that he often can’t sleep through the night or get through a TV episode without being interrupted by revving engines or the crumbling sound of fast tires on gravel.
“I would like to have my windows open, but it’s just too dusty,” he said.
Dust is a whole other story. Karnowski and his friend, Robert Timmins, who admits he calls the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to report drivers regularly, both live on an unpaved stretch of the street.
City Manager Aaron Palmquist said until Southeast Utah Avenue’s septic tank system gets replaced with regular sewer, that stretch of road won’t become paved any time soon.
He said on the north side of Highway 730, from Sixth to First streets and across some other streets as well, a $5.5 million project is underway to replace the septic tank systems, which will leave paved roads as a result.
Timmins lives on disability with his father. In the past, he said he loved to help people by working on cars, and that he moved here to rebuild his life after a rough patch in Sacramento, California. He said he almost attended a police academy there.
“They let these people get by with no warnings, verbal warnings,” he said.
Timmins said a truck he’d called in multiple times eventually got in a fatal crash. Close by their neighborhood, two hit-and-runs occurred on Highway 730 in August and October, one which resulted in the death of an infant.
“I stepped up on my calls because I see cars in ditches,” Timmins said. “This (makes) my heart ache.”
In the past, Timmins has made calls to dispatch where he threatens to “take care” of issues himself. He said he’s rough on the phone because he thinks it’s the only way he’ll be listened to.
Utah Avenue, according to public city documents, is a minor collector road, which means it might see more traffic than a local street because of its proximity to Highway 730. It’s also a few blocks away from the school, which Timmins and Karnowski believe is causing most of the problem.
“Southeast Utah Avenue is a normal city street in a small community,” Palmquist said.
He admits some people could be speeding by in retaliation to the barrage of calls. But Palmquist wonders, is someone supposed to stand outside in a patrol car all day and night?
“That’s economically a nonstarter,” he said. “What we used to have years ago is neighbors talking with neighbors to work it out.”
Both Karnowski and Timmins note that sometimes, their calls are effective. Citations are issued, or at the very least parents hold their student drivers responsible for maybe speeding or running stop signs.
Timmins has gone to city council meetings in the past to ask the speed limit on Southeast Utah Avenue be lowered to 15 miles per hour. But Palmquist said that per Oregon requirements, the speed limit can’t be lowered unless it’s on private property or in a school zone.
“I’m tired of calling,” Timmins said.
