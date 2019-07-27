BOARDMAN — Elaina Salgado has big plans for the future.
The 11-year-old, who is headed into the sixth grade at Windy River Elementary in Boardman, plans on becoming a veterinarian. And as of this week, she’s also hoping to design and custom-make her own chair out of a tree stump.
She’s one of 21 middle school kids from Morrow and Umatilla counties to participate in the second annual “Nuts, Bolts and Thingamajigs” camp, which focuses on manufacturing.
“I’m used to tools,” she explained.
Prior to the camp, Salgado said she had helped her family out with maintenance projects around the house, including oil changes on her family’s car.
But this week, she and the other campers took their math, science and manual skills to a new level when they built their own step stools and solar cars with the guidance of Ken Jacobs, a wood shop teacher at Pendleton’s Sunridge Middle School.
Jacobs has been in the wood shop at Sunridge for five years, but has been working with kids for three decades. He said the projects this summer are no simple feat.
“It’s challenging,” he said. “They are more capable than we give them credit for.”
This week, campers toured the Port of Morrow, SAGE Center, and Lamb Weston before heading back to the wood shop at Riverside High School each afternoon to work on their projects.
They also got their feet wet with the 3D design software SOLIDWORKS, which they used to design the step stools.
On Thursday afternoon, Riverside High School campus seemed dead, but the wood shop behind the school was bursting with the noise of power tools and the scent of wood. Kids were drilling, cutting, sanding and painting their stools while a troop of solar cars waited ready to roll for Friday’s parent showcase in the next room over.
“You’re sawing, you’re sanding, you’re measuring,” said Colby Crowell, a soon-to-be sixth-grader at Windy River. “It’s building stuff. I learned that manufacturing is building things, putting them together and designing them.”
The camp is funded with a three-year tiered grant from the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association. The camp was made possible from a partnership between OSU Extension Service, the POM and Blue Mountain Community College.
“It really gives these students an opportunity to look at a wide range of manufacturing careers,” said Kalie Davis, a workforce training program manager at the Port of Morrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.