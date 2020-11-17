PENDLETON — A collaborative effort between Eastern Oregon Cancer Center at Pendleton and CHI St. Anthony Hospital brings an innovative treatment for prostate cancer to the region.
Dr. Juno Choe, director of the cancer center, said EOCC primarily provides treatments related to radiation oncology — the treatment of cancer and benign conditions with radiation. There was a significant need, he said, for the particular services in Eastern Oregon. The cancer center and hospital have mutual or “shared” patients when it comes to their radiation therapy planning and treatment strategies, said Jamie Levy, diagnostic imaging manager at St. Anthony.
“We work closely with St. Anthony Hospital, including the departments of medical oncology, general surgery, urology, gynecology, radiology, and nuclear medicine to provide top notch care for our patients,” Choe added.
The hospital and Choe are excited about offering brachytherapy for prostate cancer, which entails radioactive seed implants. Choe said while the treatment is available in places like Spokane, Portland and Boise, providers in the Tri-Cities typically utilize HDR (high dose rate) brachytherapy for prostate cancer, which Choe said is less convenient for patients.
Choe said the precise placement of anywhere from 50 to 120 seeds in the prostate gland allows the delivery of radiation to the entire prostate gland without overdosing other areas, such as the urethra or rectum. Performed as an outpatient surgery procedure, the process takes about an hour.
Most prostate cancer patients, Choe said, are candidates for radioactive seed implants. The procedure, he said, is generally well tolerated. Patients may experience minor pelvic discomfort several days afterward. Other minor side effects, Choe said, might include such things as blood in the urine or discomfort with urination for a few weeks. Also, urinary frequency or urgency can occur, but typically resolves within 3-6 months, he said.
“As with all treatments for prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction is also a possibility,” Choe added.
Choe said for lower risk prostate cancer patients, the seed implant offers similar outcomes as those who undergo external beam radiation or a prostatectomy. However, he indicates the seed implants are a more convenient treatment alternative for patients. For higher risk prostate cancers, Choe said a randomized clinical trial in Canada, in which patients also received hormone therapy, appears to result in higher survival rates.
“Our new prostate seed implant program is a great example of the collaboration between EOCC and SAH,” Choe said.
In addition to the prostate seed implant program, Choe said they recently started a radioactive iodine program for thyroid cancer patients and a Xofigo (radium-223) program for metastatic prostate cancer patients at St. Anthony Hospital.
Emily Smith, St. Anthony communications director, said the hospital is excited about being able to offer the additional services to patients. In addition, she expressed appreciation to the St. Anthony Hospital Foundation for purchasing the needed equipment.
“We are so grateful to the foundation and the hard work the board members put in to help us provide the best possible care to patients in our communities,” Smith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.