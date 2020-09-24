HERMISTON — The Hermiston Chamber of Commerce is planning a candidate forum for Hermiston City Council and Umatilla County Board of Commissioners candidates on Oct. 6.
The forum will begin at 6 p.m. and will be held at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 South Highway 395. Limited seating, spaced six feet apart, will be available and masks will be required. The event will be live-streamed by Hermiston School District online.
Dan Dorran and HollyJo Beers are running to replace Bill Elfering on the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners. David McCarthy, Rod Hardin, Doug Primmer, Nancy Peterson and Maria Duron are running for the four at-large seats on the Hermiston City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.