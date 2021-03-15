PENDLETON — A change in filing has set up three candidates for three open spots on the Pendleton School Board.
In an email, Chris Garrigues said he had refiled his candidacy paperwork so that he would be running for Position 4 instead of Position 7. That means that unless the school board attracts some last-minute candidates, Garrigues, a high school teacher, and Patrick Gregg, an attorney, will run unopposed in the May 18 election. Rodney Thompson, a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, is also running unopposed for Position 1.
The three seats all became open when three incumbents on the school board — Gary George, Debbie McBee and Steve Umbarger — all decided to retire from the board.
Candidates have until March 18 to file for one of the three at-large school board seats.
In recent years, it has become common for Pendleton School Board candidates to run unopposed, whether they’re newcomers or incumbents.
