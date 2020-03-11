UMATILLA COUNTY — Eastern Oregon voters could have a lot of choices this May. It just depends where they live.
The filing deadline for the May 19 primary passed Tuesday without opponents for Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan, Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus, Pendleton Mayor John Turner and Hermiston Mayor Dave Drotzmann, meaning they’re all but assured new, four-year terms in 2021.
The open Position 1 seat on the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners had no trouble attracting candidates. The race to replace retiring Commissioner Bill Elfering is set at five — Milton-Freewater canvasser HollyJo Beers, Hermiston sales executive Dan Dorran, Hermiston School Board member Mark Gomolski, Hermiston business owner Jonathan Lopez and Hermiston business owner Patricia Maier.
The two candidates who get the most votes in the primary will advance to a run off on Nov. 3.
The Pendleton City Council also has a few competitive races.
In the race for the open Ward 2 seat, public relations specialist Sally Brandsen is competing against Walla Walla, Washington, land use planner Melissa Shumake. In Ward 3, restaurant owner Larry Anderson is challenging one-term Councilor Dale Primmer.
Legislature
Despite the difficult political torrain, Democrats filed for every legislative seat in Northeast Oregon.
State Rep. Greg Barreto is retiring, and the open House District 58 seat attracted two candidates for each primary.
Echo farmer Bobby Levy and Elgin timber worker Mike Nelson are competing for the GOP nomination, while Pendleton college student Nolan Bylenga and Pendleton merchandiser Barbara Wright are the candidates in the Democratic primary.
In neighboring District 57, Republican Rep. Greg Smith of Heppner and Irrigon Democrat Roland Ruhe have their respective primaries to themselves.
Pendleton carpenter Garrison Lee Alger is challenging Sen. Bill Hansell of Athena for the Senate District 59 primary. Whoever advances will face Joseph Democrat Mildred O’Callaghan, a retired secretary, in the general election.
Morrow County
With the exception of county clerk, every Morrow County office is contested.
One of the marquee races — Boardman Police Sgt. Mark Pratt’s challenge to incumbent Sheriff Ken Matlack — will wait until November because there are only two candidates.
But all the other offices attracted several candidates.
Incumbent Position 1 Commissioner Jim Doherty faces a three-way challenge from sheriff’s office dispatcher Joseph Armato, farmer Joel Peterson and chemical loader Michael Sweek.
Morrow County employees Sabrina Bailey Cave and Jaylene Papineau are competing with former Heppner Mayor Cody High and sheriff’s civil records deputy Erik Patton for the open treasurer position.
Justice of the Peace Glen Diehl, the incumbent, is facing challenges from county chief deputy clerk Theresa Crawford and rancher Kelly Doherty.
If no one takes a majority of the vote in the commissioner, treasurer or justice races, they will be decided in a run-off in November.
Ballot measures
Pendleton and Pilot Rock voters will have a binary choice to make on three ballot measures — yes or no.
The city of Pendleton is seeking a 4-cent gas tax for road maintenance, while the Pendleton School District is asking voters for a five-year property tax levy at 40-cents per $1,000 of assessed value.
The Pilot Rock School District has an $8 million bond on the ballot, which would be matched by a $4 million grant by the state if passed.
The district plans to use the money for upgrades and deferred maintenance across the schools and estimates that taxpayers would see a $1.38 per $1,000 increase.
