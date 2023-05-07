PENDLETON — The Pendleton Cattle Barons continued Saturday, May 6, with the beginning of the annual Buckaroo BBQ Challenge and the previews of working ranch animals.

More than 25 teams from across the Pacific Northwest and Canada were in attendance to barbecue three separate five-serving meals consisting of tri-tip steak, chicken and short ribs donated from area and local suppliers. The number of teams in attendance meant the grilling contest came with bigger barbecue implications.

Reporter

Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.

