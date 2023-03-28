PENDLETON — CAPECO in Pendleton has received a $183,264 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The funding was a part of $50 million in grants to Oregon nonprofits, state and local governments through the Continuum of Care Program, which supports efforts across the state to address lack of housing and promote access for individuals and families facing homelessness to resources and programs. Among Community Action Program of East Central Oregon's transitional housing projects is remodeling the old Whiskey Inn into the Promise Inn at 205 S.E. Dorion Ave., Pendleton.
Oregon’s U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, both Democrats, announced the funding Tuesday, March 28. Community Connection of Northeast Oregon Inc., La Grande, received a $88,937 grant, and the state Salvation Army also received a grant.
CAPECO serves Hood River, Wasco, Gilliam, Sherman, Wheeler, Morrow and Umatilla counties, which have about 3.5% of Oregon's population.
"Access to safe and affordable housing is vital to growing strong and vibrant communities, but I have heard from Oregonians across the state about the need for more housing resources and the crushing weight of our affordable housing crisis," Merkley said in the press release. "This funding will provide critical support for communities and individuals across the state struggling to find affordable housing."
Wyden has introduced legislation aimed at ending homelessness and attacking the nationwide affordable housing crisis.
"Quality of life for Oregonians or anybody else in America requires people to have a roof over their heads and a floor under their feet," according to Wyden. "These fresh federal investments will help communities throughout our state to provide that housing so urgently needed for Oregonians trying to survive on the street."
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.