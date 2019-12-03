PENDLETON — One person was injured Monday following a one-car crash in north Pendleton.
Mary Hills, 93, of Pendleton, was transported to St. Anthony Hospital where she was released with no injuries after her Toyota Corolla collided with a parked car and overturned in the 400 block of Northwest Seventh Street. The crash occurred shortly after 5 p.m.
Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts said that neither speed nor intoxicants appeared to be involved in the crash and credited the collision to the narrow dark street and the driver’s age.
Hill was cited for failure to drive within a lane.
Valoree Thompson, who lives on Northwest Seventh Street, was sitting on her front porch smoking a cigarette when she saw the crash. Thompson said that the car appeared to be moving at a speed that was reasonable for the street and that the crash seemed rather sudden.
Thompson said that the street is typically quiet and while there is an occasional fender bender, neither she nor her husband had seen anything as serious as a rollover in the area.
Aaron Engum was sitting on his back porch with his wife when he heard Hill’s vehicle collide with his parked SUV. Engum said that he and several neighbors rushed to the vehicle to extinguish a small fire that had broken out and ensure the driver was OK. Engum and several others were able to break a window and communicate with Hill until police and firefighters arrived and extricated her from the vehicle.
Engum was less than optimistic about the fate of his vehicle.
“It’s toast,” he said.
