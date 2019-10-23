UMATILLA COUNTY — New parents may feel like they need an engineering degree to figure out their child's car seat, but there is plenty of help available for navigating the straps and buckles.
Umatilla Morrow County Head Start, Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston and St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton all have certified car seat technicians happy to do a free check for anyone worried they might not be buckling a child in correctly.
Amy Hendrix, health and nutrition director for UMCHS, said even a member of Head Start's own staff came in with a car seat installed "vey incorrectly."
"It doesn't matter your education level — car seats are complicated," she said.
They offer car seat and booster seat checks Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Hermiston office and Pendleton WIC office, as well as by appointment in Milton-Freewater.
Maria Arroyo, one of the certified technicians, said one of the biggest problems she sees is car seats installed in a way that allows them to move too much in the event of a crash.
“Oftentimes I find I’ll tug on it and it will move three inches,” she said.
The harness over the child might also be too loose or the wrong height.
An infant or toddler can slide out the top on impact if the straps are lower than their armpits.
For older children with a booster seat, the seatbelt should be on their shoulder, not on their neck or under their arm.
In addition to checking car and booster seats and teaching the parent how to buckle their child in correctly, Arroyo said she also teaches them how to make adjustments as their child grows, and when they will require a new seat.
Oregon law requires children over 40 pounds to use a booster seat until age eight or growing to 4 feet, nine inches tall. But Arroyo recommends keeping them in the booster seat after age eight if they haven’t hit the height requirement yet.
Parents can be ticketed in Washington for allowing their child under age 13 to sit in the front passenger seat. While Oregon does not have an age limit for sitting in the front, experts recommend that children under 13 remain in the back.
Hendrix said she can personally testify of the effectiveness of a properly installed car seat, after she got in a crash years ago with her 3-year-old daughter strapped in.
“The car was totaled, but my youngest daughter was in a car seat and she didn’t even cry, she was so protected,” Hendrix said.
Car seats expire after six to 10 years of use, and should be replaced if they are in a serious crash.
“There can be hairline cracks the eye can’t see,” Arroyo said.
UMCHS recognizes that not everyone can afford to pay for a car seat, which is why they also offer car seats for $10 to $30 for low-income families who receive benefits such as WIC or SNAP, or have been referred through agencies such as Domestic Violence Services. Call 541-564-6878 for more information.
St. Anthony Hospital also offers discounted booster and car seats for those in need, as well as monthly installation clinics, which usually take place on the last Wednesday of the month in the Pendleton Walmart parking lot. People can also call 541-278-2627 to set up a private appointment.
Emily Smith, a car seat technician for St. Anthony, said every time someone stops by the clinics, there is almost always something that needs adjusted. Sometimes the harness is on wrong or the tether isn't being used correctly. Other times the child might be too big or too small for the seat.
"I'd say out of every 10 car seats we see come through the clinic, only one or two is installed correctly," she said. "Often it's little things, but there's usually something we can do to make the kiddo safer."
