Tanner Carey, left, a paramedic firefighter for the Pendleton Fire and Ambulance Department, explains the benefits of working in his field on Thursday, April 27, 2023, to Logan Thoma, 17, of Pendleton High School, at the Career Connect College and Job Fair at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Jeff Sommer, executive chef of Wildhorse Resort & Casino, Mission, talks about the hospitality industry Thursday, April 27, 2023, while making cotton candy at the Career Connect College and Job Fair at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Micah Olivera, maintenance coordinator for the Oregon Department of Transportation, talks Thursday, April 27, 2023, about the importance of connecting with people to help get a career in his agency at the Career Connect College and Job Fair at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Tyler Arbogast, forest officer of with the Oregon Department of Forestry, talks in Thursday, April 27, 2023, about some of the job benefits when working in the forestry field at the Career Connect College and Job Fair at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Kiana Manta, 17, a senior at Pendleton High School, uses virtual goggles Thursday, April 27, 2023, to learn how to properly use a fire extinguisher at the Career Connect College and Job Fair at the Pendleton Convention Center.
PENDLETON — Hundreds of students from Umatilla, Morrow and Union counties Thursday, April 27, filled the Pendleton Convention Center for the Career Connect College and Job Fair.
“We had just over 400 students today who participated in a whole slew of careers from technology, diesel tech, health care, hospitality, you name it, we’ve got it,” said Anna Browne, workforce development specialist for the Port of Morrow. “We had businesses and vendors in booths, and we had breakout sessions throughout the day where students could learn about skills like resume writing and how to interview for a job.”
More than 45 Eastern Oregon businesses participated in the event. Browne explained there have not been any large-scale job fairs centered on exposing students to career opportunities in Pendleton since before the coronavirus pandemic. This time, Browne and her fellow board members tried not just to replicate the success of previous job fairs but to exceed it.
Student perspectives vary
Logan Thoma, 17 and a Junior at Pendleton High School, said the Career Connect job fair opened his eyes to corners of the professional world and he found that exciting.
“I’ve never thought about a lot of these opportunities before, like the Oregon Department of Transportation jobs, that was really interesting to learn about the diversity in jobs,” Thoma said. “I’ve always been interested in aerospace stuff though, so I loved the opportunity to meet people from the drone range.”
Thoma said the event gave him food for thought about his own future.
But for some, such as Kaden Talbot, 17 and also a student at Pendleton High, the job fair did little to help clarify possible career paths.
“Honestly, it was kind of boring, but what can you expect?” he said. “I didn’t really find anything that interested me, but I still don’t know what I really want to do.”
Kaden amassed a stack of pamphlets and brochures throughout the day, which he said he would examine and was certain he could find something to pique his interest.
“Eventually I’ll find something cool,” he said.
Filling jobs a challenge
Micah Olivera, transportation maintenance coordinator for the Oregon Department of Transportation in Pendleton, was out raising awareness about what he said was the grand diversity of employment opportunities with ODOT, which proved quite popular with students.
“In high school, you never really know what you want to do, what’s going on, and how you want to move forward,” Olivera said. “I just ask the students a basic question, what are you interested in? ODOT has so many different opportunities from engineering and construction to human resources and accounting down to hiring biologists and other scientists. We do a lot more than people think we do.”
Many of those pitching careers to students at Career Connect echoed Olivera’s sentiment and agreed an ongoing decline in the workforce continues to seriously impact businesses and organizations in Eastern Oregon.
“Recruiting is rough in hospitality, just like everywhere else,” Wildhorse Resort and Casino executive chef Jeff Sommer said as he spun cotton candy for a line of students. “Even the military guys are struggling to find people. We have 240 jobs in hospitality at Wildhorse. Usually, if I hire four people, one will stay. It hasn’t been easy.”
Concerns around retaining young people in Umatilla, Morrow and Union counties as they enter the workforce is central to the thinking behind the entire Career Connect job fair, Brown said, and although the job market may remain in a state of tumult, it’s the combined efforts of the next generation and the businesses that connect with them that will drive success going forward.
“At the Port of Morrow, we have constant opportunities and jobs all the time," she said, "which is why I’m here, sharing all I can to make sure that we can get people through the door and show them just how much opportunity awaits them.”
As students left the convention center around 2 p.m. and the job fair opened itself to the public, Browne reflected on the success of the event.
“I think students got a lot of exposure to things that they are not getting exposure to inside the classroom, which is really the whole idea behind an event like this,” she said. “For a lot of kids, it’s an important moment to see the hands-on learning, and ask questions like ‘How can I get this job?’ In all my interactions throughout the day, kids were asking great questions.”
Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.
