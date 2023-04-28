PENDLETON — Hundreds of students from Umatilla, Morrow and Union counties Thursday, April 27, filled the Pendleton Convention Center for the Career Connect College and Job Fair.

“We had just over 400 students today who participated in a whole slew of careers from technology, diesel tech, health care, hospitality, you name it, we’ve got it,” said Anna Browne, workforce development specialist for the Port of Morrow. “We had businesses and vendors in booths, and we had breakout sessions throughout the day where students could learn about skills like resume writing and how to interview for a job.”

