PENDLETON — I do not do well with goodbyes.
They are hard for me. I don’t like being the center of attention.
For the last 16 years all I have wanted to do — the focus of my everyday existence working for the East Oregonian — has been to come in, put my head down, and report the news to the very best of my ability.
Now that my time out here is done I’m left wondering, “Did I do everything I needed to do? Did I do the job justice? Did I tell your stories the way in which they ought to have been told?” And truth be told, that is not even really for me to answer. I mean, I’ve won some awards for my work. I’ve had photos run in newspapers and magazines all over the world. I know I’ve had photos run in the New York Times on at least two occasions. But I don’t think any of those things are a good measurement of a career.
Often, when I would return from an assignment, I would be left wondering about all of the photos I wasn’t able to take. The moments that I missed for one reason or another. The potential photographs that were lost to time because I was distracted, rushed, or simply looking in the wrong direction. It was those “photographs” I did not take that weigh heavily on me.
It weighs so heavily on my mind because what we do here at the newspaper is important. We record the history of the area in real time. We cover the triumphs, to the tragedies, and everything in between. So getting it right has always been my No. 1 focus.
And now that it is time to let it all go and move on to a new life, I have been getting well wishes and sincere gestures of appreciation from people who have followed my career with the newspaper and those who’s lives I’ve been recording over the years. They all have a story about a photo I took, or a favorite moment from their lives they remember of me while working the job.
One encounter spoke to me more than the others. I was dining at Dairy Queen finishing my Blizzard when a man said my name. I didn’t immediately recognize him. He introduced himself as Warren Moses. I then put it together that he was a Facebook friend. I wasn’t even sure if I had actually met him in person (It is very possible, I have met so many over the years). He went on to tell me about how my photography over the years affected him and how much he appreciated the work I have done. He said he could recognize one of my photos even before reading the photo credit. And that my photography had even influenced him to buy a DSLR, digital single lens reflex, camera to use in creating his own photography.
And that is when it hit me. I changed Warren’s life. He wants to be like me. I gave him something to aspire toward. It took me a while to ever wrap my mind around that thought. And that there most definitely had to be others. Many more than I will ever know. And that is OK. I do not need to know about them all. Because just knowing that I affect one person in that way means I must have made a difference in my time in Eastern Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.