PENDLETON — Two members of the Pendleton City Council are in the early stages of considering options for how they might address empty Main Street storefronts.
One wants to find ways to penalize do-nothing building owners and the other wants to incentivize them to do more.
Several places have sat empty for years, particularly on the 100 block of South Main, and absentee owners have used other as storage for an extended period.
Councilors McKennon McDonald and Carole Innes entered into a debate at the March 21 Pendleton Development Commission meeting when Innes suggested the council may want to consider finding a mechanism to monetarily penalize building owners on Main Street who do not rent open spaces on Main Street.
McDonald responded by saying that if any penalty is to be considered, possible incentivizing building owners to rent empty spaces also should be researched, but any benefit would have to respect existing downtown building owners and businesses.
“I think Carole and I ultimately have the same goal, and the same desire to have a thriving, filled downtown,” McDonald said. “We want to see people utilizing the spaces and using them to their best use. We differ a little bit on how we think we can get there. The joke in the PDC meeting was that it’s kind of the carrot or the stick, which is a good illustration of how we have different ways of wanting to do it.”
McDonald and Innes are united in the idea that any consideration regarding downtown businesses could be difficult and requires thorough research before it can be brought before the council and residents of Pendleton, a process that will take considerable time.
“I’m not ready to take a side yet, but I’ve been looking at other districts in Oregon and seen how they’ve dealt with the problem of absentee owners,” Innes said. “I want to find some concrete examples before we move forward with anything.”
Several storefronts are empty on Main Street, McDonald said, and some of the owners live locally, while others do not, making it difficult to find a one-size-fits all solution.
“There’s a fine line here because people are paying property taxes, they own the buildings, and if they keep the building outwardly looking appropriate and nonblighted, then there are limitations to what we can do as a city,” McDonald said. “I want to get businesses in those spaces, but it’s hard to incentivize people to come into a space when the building owner isn’t very interested in renting, or the rent is really high.”
McDonald said it would come down to individual business decisions, but as a building owner herself, she wasn’t sure how the owners of empty Main Street storefronts justify the cost or lost opportunity of keeping the spaces empty, or as storage.
“I think it's definitely an opportunity to bring in partners and have a conversation as a community,” McDonald said. “I think it would be a good approach to talk to places like the Downtown Association, the Chamber of Commerce and existing downtown business owners about how to tackle this issue in their area.”
Whatever either city councilor eventually brings to the table will be based on research and outreach with the community, McDonald and Innes said, and both expressed a desire to work with the community to find a solution and create a more vibrant Main Street community.
“I would welcome as many people to be part of that conversation,” McDonald said. “I know typically the way that the city has approached a lot of these things is to work sessions or different organizations, but I definitely think having a variety of voices at the table — building owners, business owners, people that live downtown, an altogether more holistic approach — would be really helpful.”
