HERMISTON — The Cathy Wamsley Early Learning Center opened Thursday, Aug. 25, with a ribbon-cutting at Umatilla-Morrow Head Start in Hermiston with special guests Cathy Wamsley’s husband Thomas; son, Brady, and daughter, Brooke.

The center is receiving 70 preschool children from ages 0 to 5, and has soft opens on Sept. 1 and 2 with two groups of classes (0-3 years old and 3-5 years old) each day. The facility opens in its full capacity Sept. 6 after Labor Day.

