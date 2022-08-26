HERMISTON — The Cathy Wamsley Early Learning Center opened Thursday, Aug. 25, with a ribbon-cutting at Umatilla-Morrow Head Start in Hermiston with special guests Cathy Wamsley’s husband Thomas; son, Brady, and daughter, Brooke.
The center is receiving 70 preschool children from ages 0 to 5, and has soft opens on Sept. 1 and 2 with two groups of classes (0-3 years old and 3-5 years old) each day. The facility opens in its full capacity Sept. 6 after Labor Day.
"The center is funded with federal and state funds benefiting working families in the region with no costs for them," explained Aaron Treadwel, Umatilla-Morrow Head Start executive director. He occupies the position Cathy Wamsley served between 1986 and 2014. Treadwell worked with Wamsley for 20 years.
"She is very much missed, and we are carrying her legacy to serve children and families," he said.
Cathy Wamsley began her career at Umatilla Morrow County Head Start in 1978 and retired as the executive director in 2014 after 36 years. She died Nov. 23, 2021, in Hermiston at the age of 73.
"Besides her dedication, Cathy had a great sense of humor," Treadwell recalled. "She loved joking around and always said to never forget the small details to achieve success in whatever you do."
Thomas, Brady and Brooke Wamsley said they were extremely honored to see Cathy receiving such recognition.
"I am overwhelmed. I am so happy to see that she is still remembered," Thomas Wamsley said.
The new center is one of five in Hermiston.
"We serve children living in poverty, experiencing homelessness, domestic violence and food insecurity. Some of them are foster kids," explained UMHS Education Director Suellen Whitlock.
The children have dental, vision and health services including mental and behavioral support.
"Dentists come into the classrooms to take care of the kids," Whitlock said. "The kids receive nutritious meals (breakfast, lunch and snack). "The food is prepared from scratch in our kitchen."
The curriculum is focused on creative ways to teach literacy, math and sciences.
"They have incredible early learning opportunities playing through their senses preparing them for kindergarten. We are giving them a head start," she explained.
The center has 20 people in the staff formed by early learning professionals. One of the lead teachers is Yesenia Castaneda in charge of the preschool for 3-5 years olds.
"These children are receiving the milestones to be a successful student in Kindergarten and K-12," she said.
When the student is 4 wyears old the educators of the center work on transition plans out of kindergarten, giving feedback to schools in which areas they are doing well or need improvements.
In coordination with the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce‘s ceremony, the public was invited after the opening of the center to enjoy frozen pops and activities hosted by different head start programs and partners. People are invited to donate their favorite children’s books for head start classrooms.
Catherine Lee Wamsley of Hermiston was born on Dec. 7, 1947, in Sunnyside, Washing. She grew up in Spokane and graduated from Shadle Park High School. She attended Washington State University, where she completed her bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She later attended Eastern Oregon University, where she completed her master’s degree. In the early 1970s she began her career as a teacher in Connell, Washington, teaching the fifth grade. In 1977 she moved back to Spokane for a short time before settling in Hermiston in 1978.
"Cathy knew the needs of the community deeply and always kept in touch with them," Whitlock said. "She knew UMHS inside out and planned very strategic opportunities for growth of our services that we are still implementing."
