Be 2 Weeks Ready

Items that will help households be 2 Weeks Ready include:

1) A gallon of clean water per person, per day for drinking and hygiene

2) Nonperishable food for each person (make sure you can either eat it without cooking or have a plan for preparing it without electricity, such as a propane camp stove)

3) A first aid kit and supply of needed medications

4) Hygiene items (toothbrush, soap, etc.)

5) Flashlights or lanterns and extra batteries

6) At least one blanket for each family member

7) NOAA weather radio

8) A portable cellphone charger that can hold several days' worth of charge

9) Disposable plates, cups and cutlery (cuts down on water needed for washing)

10) Specialty items your family may need such as pet food or diapers