UMATILLA COUNTY — As Tuesday wraps up Cascadia Earthquake Preparedness Week in Oregon, Umatilla County’s emergency manager hopes people will resolve to be a little more prepared for any future disaster.
“We hope people will have a general all-hazard preparedness mindset and be prepared for any event any time of the year,” Tom Roberts said.
Roberts said the county is fully on board with the Oregon Office of Emergency Management’s campaign to persuade Oregonians to be “2 Weeks Ready” for emergencies. That means having enough food, water, toiletries and other supplies at home to live on for at least two weeks without outside assistance.
“We want to make sure as many people as possible are prepared to be self-sustaining for as long as possible,” Roberts said.
He said if people have already built up two weeks worth of supplies for their family, the next step would be to periodically rotate out old items, such as food, medications and batteries, to keep them updated.
Having emergency supplies on hand can be valuable in a variety of situations, including floods, fires, earthquakes, blizzards, power outages or a contaminated drinking water supply. But it could be especially vital during a widespread disaster, such as a Cascadia subduction zone earthquake and tsunami.
A magnitude 8.0 or 9.0 earthquake would topple thousands of buildings and kill thousands of Oregonians on the west side of the state. It could spur later aftershocks in Eastern Oregon, but even if Umatilla County residents are spared from most of the shaking, they could still be without everything from electricity to cellphone service to gasoline for weeks.
In that case, Umatilla County residents being self-sufficient would enable supplies coming in to Oregon to be prioritized for the hardest-hit areas of the state.
Gov. Kate Brown declared Jan. 29-Feb. 4 (the 320th anniversary of the last Cascadia quake) as Cascadia Earthquake Preparedness Awareness Week to encourage people to make a disaster plan and emergency kit to be 2 Weeks Ready.
“Being prepared to be self-sufficient for two weeks is an achievable goal and you may be more prepared than you think,” Althea Rizzo, geologic hazards program coordinator for Oregon’s Office of Emergency Management, said in a statement. “See what you already have and you can get there over time.”
The state has published extensive information about preparedness for individuals, families, children, seniors, pets, livestock, businesses and more at https://www.oregon.gov/OEM/hazardsprep/Pages/2-Weeks-Ready.aspx.
