PENDLETON — Antonio Martinez had only a glimmer of hope he would ever see his cat again.
Two months ago, he stopped at the Deadman Pass rest area 18 miles east of Pendleton to stretch his legs. He and his father had driven from Texas and were on their way to Beaverton where Antonio was moving. Korra, his 4-year-old tabby cat, had meowed unhappily the entire trip. When Martinez got out, his cat saw her chance, slipping unseen through the open door. Martinez didn’t notice she was gone until he got back into the car.
“It was too quiet,” he said.
He and his father searched the rest area for a long while but finally had to continue on. Martinez posted details about Korra’s escape on the Eastern Oregon Pet Lovers Facebook page and contacted PAWS, a Pendleton animal shelter, to leave information about his cat. He moved in to his new Beaverton home. The hope of getting Korra back dimmed as time passed.
“I started to lose a bit of hope, especially with the colder months coming up,” Martinez said.
He didn’t dare ponder Korra’s chances against coyotes, birds of prey and other predators. As the weeks wore on, Martinez missed his feisty cat.
“She has a bit of an attitude,” Martinez said, “but she’s friendly and can be sweet and really affectionate.”
One night about a week ago, a motorist headed to his home in Aberdeen, Washington, stopped at the rest area and spotted Korra. Using an old ham sandwich, Robert Holt lured the feline into his car with his wife and four children.
“Once inside the car, the cat was purring and happy,” Holt said.
As he resumed driving west on Interstate 84, his wife called an animal rescue person in Aberdeen who connected them with Cat Utopia in Pendleton. Finally, they reached Cat Utopia President Cindy Spiess, who arranged for volunteer Doreen Akhtar to meet Holt. Akhtar took Korra to her home, where the cat spent the night in the bathroom.
The next morning, Akhtar brought the cat to the PAWS shelter to see if the animal had a microchip implanted.
“Part of the protocol is to check for a microchip,” said PAWS shelter manager Michelle Glynn. “She was microchipped, which was awesome. Thankfully, the owner had also updated the information on the chip.”
The microchip company where Korra was registered, petlink.net, sent a text and an email to Martinez that his cat had been located.
“I was just really shocked, but also so happy,” Martinez said.
Korra spent the night at PAWS, and then Akhtar drove the cat to the Petco store in Clackamas to meet Martinez, who wondered how his cat would react to seeing him after being away two months.
“I was worried she might not recognize me,” he said, “but as soon as she sniffed my hand, she immediately started purring.”
Korra settled in to Martinez’s new home in Beaverton, where she is recovering.
“She actually lost of lot of weight. She was skin and bones,” Martinez said. “She is gaining it back slowly and seems pretty hungry.”
Glynn hopes this happy ending will convince other cat owners to consider microchipping their animals.
“The first thing we do in the shelter when we receive a stray animal is to scan for a chip,” she said. “It’s become standard protocol in veterinary and shelter communities.”
———
Contact Kathy Aney at kaney@eastoregonian.com or 541-966-0810.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.