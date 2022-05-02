PENDLETON — The Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend wrapped up its 14th year Saturday, April 30, with a solid horse auction and the barbecue competition sticking it out through a thunderstorm.
Now in its 14th year, all the proceeds of the nonprofit event showcasing Western heritage provide more than $100,000 worth of college scholarships to regional students pursuing studies within agriculture. A large chunk of stems from the auctions for working dogs and horses.
Auctions provide abundance of funds
Hopes were high going into this year’s working dog and horse auction, following the previous year when the top dog sold for an astonishing $48,000, and two horses both sold separately for $28,500. Auction manager Tygh Campbell explained the good-hearted spirit of the auction.
"Some people will bid on a dog or a horse with no prospect of actually owning it," he said. "They do it to help get scholarship funds up."
This year, the Round-Up Pavilion on the Round-Up Grounds had a deep hum as people gathered and discussed the lots for sale. Following the previews of the horses and dogs, the bidding war began as soon as the first horse hit the stadium. Withing two minutes the steed sold for $42,000, the top price at the event.
Two other horses sold for more than $30,000, causing an all-out fight for the remaining lots. Campbell after the auction said 16 out of 18 horses sold at an average of $15,906, raising a considerable sum for future scholarships.
Although the working dog auction didn’t have the luck as years prior, several dogs broke the $4,000 mark, with the top sale being $7,500. The consensus among the breeders and trainers was for the well-being of Cattle Barons scholarship efforts. Several trainers said dogs of such pedigree usually would sell for nearly double at another auction, but it is in the spirit of giving and helping others, so they are glad to take the pay cut.
Barbecue weathers a challenge
Contestants for this year’s Buckaroo Barbecue Challenge not only had to face rigorous judging of the Pacific Northwest Barbecue Association but endured the two-hour thunderstorm that hit the area.
The storm caused significant delays to contest judging and led to animosity building up between members of separate teams, causing a minor altercation that event staffing had to resolve.
Despite the struggles, competitors were happy to be there. Jeremy Clark and his crew at Beer Belly BBQ explained they spend roughly $2,000 to get to the competition every year but would never miss it for the world.
"It’s a tradition," Clark said. "We have been coming out for 12 years and look forward to it every year."
Members of 3rd Generation BBQ use the event as a family reunion. Although the competitors are welcoming, the event offers a $5,000 prize for the grand champion.
Lake House BBQ, of Everett, Washington, swept the field this year, claiming the grand champion title and $1,025 of the $5,000 total purse. The one-person operation was a David-and-Goliath triumph over the other four-person teams.
And Meatsweats won People’s Champion, earning it the coveted wrestling belt trophy.
Drawing in visitors
People come from all over the West to Cattle Barons. The event attracts everyone from veteran horse buyers to world-class rodeo cowboys and families looking for something to do over the weekend.
Every summer, Ron Smith said he travels the West Coast looking for new additions to his stable, and Cattle Barons is a must on his travel list.
"Even if I leave empty handed, I still have a great deal of fun just being here," he said. "It’s the only auction that doesn’t feel like an all-out fistfight."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.