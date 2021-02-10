PENDLETON — Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend’s comeback year is scheduled for April 30 and May 1.
The invitational select gelding sale will lead the way, accented by the working cow dog sale, both occurring on Saturday, May 1, at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Other events planned around the ranching heritage weekend include the ranch rodeo on Friday, April 30, and the May 1 engraved jewelry and leatherwork exhibition and demonstrations at the Western-themed trade show, the Barbecue Challenge, and the Stock Saddle Bronc Championship.
The events of the 2021 Pendleton Cattle Barons support the Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend scholarship program. Scholarship applications are currently being accepted through the Cattle Barons website. Included this year is the Protect the Harvest-sponsored scholarship. Applicants for the scholarships must currently be or plan to be enrolled in undergraduate or graduate agricultural studies and be from the Eastern Oregon region.
Applications are due March 15.
More information about the Pendleton Cattle Baron’s Weekend scholarship programs and this year's events can be found at www.cattlebarons.net/.
