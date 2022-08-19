Flour Mill hollowed out building

The burned-out structure of the Grain Craft flour mill in Pendleton continues to smoke Aug. 11, 2022, a day fire destroyed the building.

 James Reeder/The Outlying Perspective

PENDLETON — Investigators continue working to determine what sparked the fire more than a week ago that tore through the Grain Craft flour mill in Pendleton as well as plans for the future of the burnt out building itself.

Assistant Chief Anthony Pierotti with the Pendleton Fire Department said a structural engineer came Wednesday, Aug. 17, a week after the fire, and Grain Craft "is going to find a demolition company."

