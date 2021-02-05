MISSION — Tribal enterprise Cayuse Holdings announced its board of directors and officers in a Monday, Feb. 1, press release.
The Washington, D.C.-based Cisco Minthorn, a senior director of government relations and senior counsel for Intel Corp., was named president of the board. An enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, Minthorn has worked as an appointee in the U.S. Department of Commerce and for several congressional committees. He was initially appointed to the Cayuse Holdings board in 2019.
Shlomo Bibas was elected vice president for the third year in a row. An administrator for electronics company Celestica, Bibas has 30 years of experience in technology and business operations.
Sandra Sampson, the treasurer of the CTUIR Board of Trustees, will serve the same role with the Cayuse Holdings board. She has extensive experience working in the health services at the tribal, state and federal levels.
Rounding out the officer’s slate is secretary Hank Humphreys, an executive with tech startup Algolia. His experience includes stints at IBM, Dropbox and Google.
The CTUIR started Cayuse Technologies in 2006 before spinning it off under the umbrella of Cayuse Holdings in 2018. Cayuse Holdings now oversees Cayuse Technologies and nine other companies and is headquartered in Pendleton, with a regional office in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The CTUIR Board of Trustees appoints the members of the Cayuse Holdings board. The rest of the board includes Chuck Sams, the interim executive director of the tribes, Monte Hong, Leo Stewart, and Cayuse Holdings CEO Billy Nerenberg.
