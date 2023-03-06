halfwayhome_001.jpg
Community Counseling Solutions, Umatilla County's mental health and addiction treatment services provider, has bought tthis property at 1515 S.E. Court Place, Pendleton, and others in Umatilla and Morrow counties to provide housing for individuals undergoing behavioral health treatment.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — Community Counseling Solutions is completing the process of buying residential properties across Umatilla and Morrow Counties to provide housing for individuals undergoing behavioral health treatment.

The nonprofit that contracts with Umatilla County to provide mental health and addiction treatment services is purchasing two properties in Hermiston, one in Milton-Freewater, and most recently, in Pendleton.

