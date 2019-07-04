PENDLETON — Celebrating Independence Day is a favorite holiday spent with family and friends, gathered around a barbecue with fireworks to end the day.
Another favorite pastime for the Fourth of July is parades. That holds true here in Pendleton, where the city’s Fourth of July parade was back as red, white and blue abounded throughout the city's downtown corridor. The parade started at Pendleton City Hall, traveled east on Dorion Avenue to Main Street, then west on Court Avenue to the Pendleton Convention Center.
The annual parade is hosted by the VFW “Let ’er Buck” Post 922.
