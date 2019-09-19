PENDLETON — The Umatilla County 2020 Census Complete County Committee (CCC) is hosting a pair of meetings in preparation for the upcoming census.
The events — titled Count 2020 — are scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate, and Wednesday, Oct. 16 at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395.
Community leaders and county commissioners developed a county-wide initiative to promote a complete and accurate count across Umatilla County in the 2020 Census. The Board of County Commissioners established the CCC, a volunteer advisory group. The CCC is comprised of leaders across Umatilla County communities, working to serve as “census ambassadors.” The group’s objective is to promote the census and ensure Umatilla County gets its fair share in federal funds.
The census is used to determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives and is a critical tool for decision making in communities. Approximately $875 billion in federal funding is at stake, which equates to $3,200 for every person living in Umatilla County that is counted during the census. The funding could provide services for those who might be the most difficult to count or find.
The meetings are intended to bring community leaders from across Umatilla County together to better understand the importance of the census and what can be expected in the coming year.
For more information, contact the Umatilla County Planning Department 541-278-6249.
