UMATILLA COUNTY — The U.S. Census Bureau released county-level data for the 2020 census on Thursday, Aug. 12, revealing that Umatilla and Morrow counties have both grown significantly over the past decade.
For the first time in its history, Umatilla County surpassed 80,000 people, its 80,075 population a 5.5% increase from 2010. Morrow County saw the most population growth of any county in Eastern Oregon, boosting its population 9.1% to 12,186.
Umatilla and Morrow counties were highlights in the region, where most counties failed to surpass 5% growth. South of Umatilla County, Grant County was the only county in Oregon to lose people over the past 10 years.
