PENDLETON — U.S. Census Bureau employees are coming to the neighborhoods of Umatilla County.
The “listers,” as the Census Bureau calls them, will canvas neighborhoods to check addresses that don’t show up in Block Assessment, Research and Classification Application, or BARCA, the new software the federal agency is using to help create more accurate address listings and maps.
“It compares satellite images of the United States over time, allowing Census Bureau employees to spot new housing developments, changes in existing homes and other housing units that did not previously exist,” according to the Census Bureau news release. “Reviewers also use BARCA to compare the number of housing units in current imagery with the number of addresses on file for each block.”
Census Bureau Geography Division chief Deirdre Bishop reported the agency can verify 65% of addresses using the satellite imagery, a major shift from the previous census work.
“In 2010 we had to hire 150,000 people to verify 100 percent of the addresses in the field,” he stated. “This decade we will only have to hire about 40,000 employees around the nation to verify the remaining 35 percent of addresses.”
The listers work improves and refines the address list. Umatilla County is taking an active role in conducting the census. County Planning Director Bob Waldher said he was not sure when listers would be out-and-about locally, but they will have badges and briefcases indicating their affiliation with the Census Bureau.
“They will knock on doors and ask a few simple questions to verify the address and any additional living quarters on the property for inclusion in the census,” according to Waldher.
Residents may ask listers for a picture ID from another source to confirm their identity. Waldher said local law enforcement agencies are aware of the address canvassing “just in case they get calls from concerned citizens.”
The address canvassing will continue through mid-October and is one of several activities the Census Bureau conducts for an accurate population assessment. The bureau also partners with the U.S. Postal Service and tribal, state and local officials to update the address list.
The 2020 Census officially starts counting people in January 2020 in remote Toksook Bay, Alaska, and most households in the country will receive invitations to respond online, by phone or by mail in March 2020.
The U.S. Constitution mandates the government conduct a census of the population once every 10 years. Census data determine the number of seats each state holds in Congress and the distribution of more than than $675 billion in federal funds to states and local communities for services and infrastructure, including health care, jobs, schools, roads and businesses.
Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock said that’s a big deal because it amounts to about $2,500 for every resident in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.