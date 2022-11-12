PENDLETON — Pendleton's only winery has survived the pandemic and recession. It's a downtown business success story, but still faces challenges.
Robb Zimmel, winemaker and co-owner of Cerebella Winery, 30 S.W. Emigrant Ave., grew up around wine. He is now co-owner of Pendleton's only commercial winemaking operation. His partners are Carol and Bill Code, owners of Rooster's Country Kitchen restaurant, 1515 County 1303 Road, off Southgate, Pendleton.
"I'm third or fourth generation German immigrant from South Dakota," Zimmel said. "The women in my family made wine out of anything. Rhubarb, chokecherry, you name it. They would put a balloon on a gallon jug while it was fermenting. The balloon would inflate. I was fascinated."
In grade school, Zimmel collected wine bottles, trying to get consecutive years.
"Chablis 1973," he said. "Bottled history. In high school, I tried making wine. Don't ask my sister how that turned out. I never thought I could be a winemaker. I thought it was a caste system, that you had to be born into it."
Zimmel was a Portland flight paramedic and with the Army Reserve, living in Vancouver, Washington. During his first deployment to Afghanistan in 2006, he researched viticulture, i.e. grape-growing, and oenology, i.e. winemaking, courses in Washington State. From a desert in Afghanistan, he enrolled in Clark College, Vancouver, by satellite phone.
He continued to work nights while taking basic courses at the community college during the day. His math teacher would wake him up in the parking lot at 7 a.m. She and her mother are now Cerebella wine club members.
Zimmel's higher education was interrupted by deployment to Iraq just nine months after getting back from Afghanistan.
"I was an older student," he said. "I forgot a lot. I had to take chemistry over again."
He transferred to Washington State University's winemaking program at its Tri-Cities campus, while still working at night to support his family.
“While in school, I couldn’t afford to waste a single minute,” he said.
Zimmel graduated in 2014, but already released his first label, a Malbec, in 2013.
“It won a couple of gold medals,” he said.
Amy Code Madden, manager of her family’s Rooster’s Country Kitchen restaurant in Pendleton, brought Zimmel to Pendleton, after they became romantically involved. His business partners are her parents.
"Pendleton made perfect sense for a winery," Zimmel said. "Geographically, it’s in the cradle of Columbia Valley vineyards. Pendleton has been very supportive. The city removes roadblocks rather than setting them up, from the mayor on down."
Zimmel said he was happy to trade the trauma of paramedic work for an environment in which people have smiles on their faces. Yet since the coronavirus struck, the restaurant business has been stressful. For months in the depths of the pandemic, Rooster's staff fell to three, providing takeout orders.
"We managed to keep the business going, so that the rest of the staff had jobs to return to," Zimmel said. "It changed the way we do business. Takeout orders are still have a significant share, higher than before COVID."
Now inflation and high interest rates have slowed building plans.
"We hoped to add a patio for outdoor wine-tasting," Zimmel said. "But now our remodeling projects will have to be step by step."
Zimmel creates his award-winning wines with grapes using several varities from the broad Columbia Valley American Viticultural Area, including some from the Red Mountain AVA within it. He makes red blends of three or four varieties and blueberry dessert wine by blending berries with cabernet sauvignon brandy.
He said he hopes to expand his offerings from the present 12 wines to 20. Michele Metcalf, wine club, tasting room and marketing manager, a 14-year industry veteran, aims to enlarge Cerebella's membership.
