PENDLETON — At-large Pendleton City Councilor Paul Chalmers filed to run for a second term Thursday, setting up an election where three out of five incumbent candidates are running for re-election.
Chalmers was appointed in February 2016 to fill the rest of the term of former Councilor Al Plute, who resigned his seat.
When he ran for a full term later that year, Chalmers got the most votes in a four-way race, but was forced into a run-off with business owner Jim Swearingen, who promptly dropped out of the race, allowing Chalmers to win the November election uncontested.
The director of assessment and taxation for Umatilla County, Chalmers was appointed the chairman of the Pendleton Development Commission in 2017.
Chalmers joins Mayor John Turner and Ward 3 Councilor Dale Primmer in seeking a second term on the council.
No other candidates have filed so far for the five council seats up for the May 19 primary election, although prospective candidates have until March 10 to file their candidacy with the city.
While no one is currently challenging the incumbents, the races for Ward 1 and Ward 2 will see new names on the ballot.
The race for Ward 1, which includes downtown Pendleton, South Hill, and Riverside, is open after incumbent Councilor Becky Marks announced her intention to retire from the council after three terms.
A seat representing Ward 2, which covers North Hill, Westgate, and the airport, is now vacant following the death of Scott Fairley. The council is required to appoint a replacement for Fairley within the coming months, and the appointee could run for a full term in May.
