PENDLETON — The president of the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors said she began issuing apologies after writing a column critical of personal pronouns.
In the chamber’s Jan. 11 newsletter, President Velda Arnaud entitled her monthly column “Ostrich-like Behavior.” She opens with an anecdote about a phone conversation she had with a person who mistook her comments about starting “‘ostrich-like’ behavior” for “ostracizing-like behaviors.”
“No, I’m going to behave more like an ostrich: I will be sticking my head in the sand until some sense of sanity returns to the world,” she wrote. “For example, I cannot use ‘they’ to refer to a singular person. While I completely understand that some people are against he and she pronouns, I worked too hard to learn English grammar to just willy-nilly make changes”
She goes on to cover a variety of topics, including her educational experience with grammar, her thoughts on using “it” as a pronoun and “The Addams Family” character Cousin Itt, whether ostriches actually bury their heads in the sand and how modern vernacular has replaced “sh## show” with “dumpster fire.”
Queer, nongender conforming and nonbinary people sometimes use the personal pronouns “they” and “them” when they don’t identify as either male or female. In a Monday, Jan. 24, interview, Arnaud said she didn’t know the reason behind the use of they and them pronouns until after she wrote her column.
“I don’t want to offend anyone,” she said. “I want to respect people for who they are.”
Arnaud said she tries to keep her “Chamber President’s Message” column “light hearted,” using humor to comment on contemporary issues, such as how to maintain social intelligence during the pandemic. When she used her column to talk about pronouns, she said she was critiquing from a different perspective.
“This is going to sound wrong, but I thought it was just sort of the dumbing down of things, like we don't have to have tests to graduate from high school anymore,” she said.
Arnaud said she didn’t know why people used gender-neutral pronouns until after her column was published and people she knew began reaching out to clarify what her position was. When community members started calling and emailing the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce to criticize her column, Arnaud said she returned their emails and calls to apologize.
A business instructor at Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, Arnaud said she has spent her career as an educator teaching everyone regardless of whether they had a “good past, horrible past (or a) degrading past.” In hindsight, Arnaud said her letter was a mistake.
