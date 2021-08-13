PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council agenda is light with action for its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 17,, but there will be a report on a key tourism initiative the city is sponsoring.
The Pendleton Chamber of Commerce will be delivering a presentation on Pendleton Comes Alive, a tourism effort backed by $500,000 in city money. Since June, the chamber has begun using the money to add concerts, pop-up bars, Round-Up tours and other new attractions to draw tourists. Supporters have promised an increase in tourists in exchange for the money, which was derived from the latest round of COVID-19 relief stimulus from the federal government.
Beyond the presentation, the council also will consider approving the stimulus-funded purchase of a vehicle for the Pendleton Public Library as a “pop-up bookmobile.” Before the council meeting, members will meet as the Pendleton Development Commission, where they will discuss the urban renewal district’s finances.
The commission meeting is at 6 p.m. and the council meeting starts at 7 p.m. Both meetings will in city council chambers at Pendleton City Hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave. Audience members also can attend the meeting through Zoom, which can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3yGKX3o.
