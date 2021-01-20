PENDLETON — The National Weather Service is forecasting a chance of snow reaching down into the lower elevations of Eastern Oregon on Thursday, Jan. 21, through Friday, Jan. 22.
The forecast predicts a 50% chance of snow in Pendleton on Jan. 21 and a 20% chance on Jan. 22, with a low of 29 degrees on Jan. 21. As of Jan. 20, the chance of snow for Hermiston was predicted at 40% on Jan. 21 and 20% Jan. 22, with a low of 31 degrees on Jan. 21.
Accumulations through Pendleton, Hermiston and Boardman are expected to be less than 1 inch. Tollgate is expected to get between 3 and 4 inches, while Meacham is expected to see 1 to 2 inches.
